 »   »   » OMG! Sanjay Dutt DITCHES Aishwarya Rai Bachchan For Rani Mukerji, After PATCHING UP With Salman Khan

We all know that once upon a time, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rani Mukerji used to be very close friends. But things turned sour between the duos, when Rani replaced Aishwarya in Shahrukh Khan's Chalte Chalte.

Interestingly, rumours are rife that Rani Mukerji might replace Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, once again in film titled as 'Malang', courtesy Sanjay Dutt.



After Ash, Rani Approached For Malang? According to Midday, after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji is being approached by Sanjay Dutt, director Aarambh Singh and the producers of Malang.

Sanjay & Rani Have Never Worked Together The leading tabloid quoted a source as saying, "Sanjay, Aarambh and the producers of Malang are keen to work with Rani since they've never been paired on the big screen."

But, Rani Has To Look Fit "Sanjay Dutt plays an investigating officer who falls in love with a lady cop. Rani Mukerji will need to look extremely fit for the part."

Dutt Wants To Work With Rani "Sanju has a lot of respect for her and has been wanting to work with her for long. But, she has not signed a film outside of husband Aditya Chopra's banner in the last few years."

There’s No One Like Rani: Producer Sandeep Singh When one of the producers of the film, Sandeep Singh was asked about the same, he confirmed the news by saying, "I want to make every film with Rani because I don't think there is anyone else with her kind of talent."

What About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Not so long ago, director Aarambh Singh had admitted that Sanjay Dutt was keen to cast Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Malang. He had said, "Yes, Sanjay sir is keen on Aishwarya, we want to replicate their Shabd chemistry in our romantic-thriller."

We Wonder What Went Wrong.. "He plays an investigative officer and will require an actress who is physically fit as she is involved in the action too," Aarambhh had further added, while talking to a leading tabloid.

Meanwhile, Mr Dutt & His Team Waiting For Rani’s ‘Yes’ "Sanju and she will look great on screen and will make for a couple that people will remember for years. We are keeping our fingers crossed and hope that she says yes."

Will Rani Say ‘Yes’ To Malang? On the other side, Rani Mukerji's spokesperson has also confirmed the news and said, "Omung has reached out to YRF and requested for a meeting with Rani Mukerji."







Reportedly, Malang will go on floors in the month of October and will be shot in the cities of Varanasi and Shimla.