 »   »   » FRIENDSHIP GONE KAPUT? Sanjay Dutt Reacts On His FALLOUT With Salman Khan; Said THIS About Him!

Gone are the days when Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt used to hangout with each other. The so-called cold war between Salman and Mr Dutt is all over the news from the past few months for reasons best known to them!

Recently, while promoting his upcoming film, Bhoomi, Sanjay Dutt reacted on his friendship gone kaput with Salman and rather gave a surprising reply.

'Salman Is Busy' Talking about his equation with Salman to Bollywoodlife, Sanjay Dutt said, "I can't meet him and he can't meet me, everyday. He's busy and everybody is busy and he's like a brother to me." Who Does Mr Dutt Feel Protective About? During the same interview, when he was asked about whom does he feel protective about in the industry, Sanjay Dutt said, "Pooja Bhatt, Amrita Singh, Salman, Shahrukh & Aamir. All these people are very loving towards me and I'm very loving towards them." Salman Khan के लिए PROTECTIVE है Sanjay Dutt | FilmiBeat How Sweet Of Him! He further added, "It's not like I can protect them but I feel like I can always be there as an elder brother." What Went Wrong Between Salman & Sanjay? For the uninitiated, ever since Sanjay Dutt was released from jail, all the big and small celebs including Shahrukh Khan, paid him a visit at his residence to congratulate him and wish him luck. Only Salman Was Missing! "However, one celeb who was missing was Salman Khan. Interestingly, he is known to be one of Dutt's oldest and thickest friends." Salman Didn't Visit Sanjay Dutt "The Tubelight actor neither visited Dutt after his release, nor did he throw a party for him at his Panvel farmhouse, as he had said earlier in his interview." And That's How The Rumours Of Their Tiff Started As expected, this act of Salman Khan gave much fodder to gossip-mongers and rumours about their cold war spread like a wildfire in the industry.

Coming back to Sanjay Dutt, going by his latest statement, one can assume that things are be fine now between him and Salman.

