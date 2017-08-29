 »   »   » Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Shares A Throwback Picture With Her 'Papa Dukes' & It's Too Cute!

Sanjay Dutt is extremely close to his daughter Trishala, who stays in New York, USA. The actor often keeps visiting her place whenever possible to spend some quality time with her.

Trishala has quite a huge following on Instagram and keeps updating pictures about her day-to-day activities. Yesterday, she shared a throwback picture where Dutt is seen holding Trishala in his arms. Such a perfect moment naa?

Sanjay Dutt had launched the trailer of his comeback film 'Bhoomi'. At the trailer launch, when Dutt was asked it was an intentional move to showcase the trailer on that day, he had replied in affirmative and added, "Yes, it was an intentional decision. It is her birthday today. We miss her here. No better day to release the trailer."

Further, the actor got all emotional when Trishala sent him an audio note on her birthday which said, "My dearest Papa Dukes, it's so nice to know that you have chosen to launch the trailer of Bhoomi on my birthday and it's a surprise. It gives so much happiness that you have chosen a film on father-daughter relationship as your comeback film. I am really proud of you Dad and you are stronger than you know. I am really blessed to be a part of you. Love you forever."

While speaking about Trishala, Dutt had earlier told a leading daily, "She has done well and has specialized in forensic science and I think that's a great thing to do. Even if she [Trishala Dutt] wants to join the industry, she has to learn Hindi because American (English) will not work here. It is not easy to be an actor. It looks easy but it is quite difficult."

When quizzed if there were any similarities between him and Trishala, the 'Bhoomi' actor had said, "Yes, there are similarities but Trishala wanted to be an actress and I wanted to break her legs, which I'm not doing here."

On the other hand, Trishala had once told in a HT interview, "I can tell you the one thing that I learned from him in spite of not even living with him, is that No means No. And there's no question about it afterwards. He's extremely loving when he wants to be, he can fool around with you when he's in the mood but he's strict as well. I think he's stubborn, and so am I. When we don't agree on certain things it can be a problem. We love each other at the end of the day."