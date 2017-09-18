 »   »   » Sanjay Dutt: Possible To Achieve The Stardom Salman Khan Or Shahrukh Khan Have!

Having scaled the peak of stardom, actor Sanjay Dutt believes that other would-be superstars can also taste such success - if they look beyond multiplexes.

The Munna Bhai MBBS actor says to achieve the kind of fame that he and his contemporaries still enjoy, young actors, apart from choosing meaty characters, should start focusing on audiences beyond multiplexes or urban cinema halls.

Sanjay Dutt On Salman & SRK's Stardom "It is possible to achieve what Salman or Shahrukh or I have," said the 58-year-old actor, still remembered for his memorable roles of Ballu, Raghu, Munna, Musabhai and Kancha Cheena. "I believe the younger generation just needs to make right choices. They need to understand that India is not only about multiplexes, there is a lot of audience beyond that," he told PTI. An Advice From Sanjay Dutt "The moment you reach out to the audiences in the interiors of the country you will start becoming the star. I think they should get down to making films for these people," Dutt said. The actor, who will be essaying the role of a father in his comeback movie "Bhoomi", said one of the key factors behind his success is the fact that he has not stuck to playing the conventional "hero". ‘I’ve Always Played The Character & Not Just The Hero’ "I am not scared to play a character I believe in. Whether it is 'Mission Kashmir' or 'Agneepath', I have always tried to play a character and not just the hero. Mr Dutt On His Most Challenging Role "Kancha Cheena was a role which I dare think any mainstream actor would have played. It was a challenge for me and I accepted it. I advise all the young actors not to be scared. If one gets a good character to play, they should not think twice and just go ahead with it," he said.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in Bhoomi, which is directed by Omung Kumar. It is Dutt's first film post his release from prison last year. The film is a revenge drama which revolves around a father-daughter relationship.