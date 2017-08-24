 »   »   » Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati Gets Delayed, Again! Read Details!

It looks like Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati is facing a mountain of difficulties as the film's shoot is being stalled very often. From attacks by fringe groups to burning the sets down and workers going on strike. The film-makers have faced it all and are working defying all odds just to complete the film on time.

Sadly, the ongoing Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) strike has stalled the film's shoot once again as a few members of the FWICE are on indefinite hunger strike demanding for medical insurance and eight-hour shifts. The crew was reportedly working for 18 hours a day.



Also Read: The Hot Esha Gupta To Launch Her Own Lingerie Line! Thankfully, She'll Be The Model Too



A source close to the movie opened yo by saying, "Another 15 days of this schedule and Bhansali will miss the release date. Only a miracle can make him release the movie on that day then."



Sanjay Leela Bhansali UPSET from Deepika Padukone | FilmiBeat

Padmavati stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles and the film is based on the real life persona of Queen Padmavati. We hope the strike would end soon and the film shoot to progess at the earliest.

Also Read: Lingerie Queen Esha Gupta Goes TOPLESS! Covers Her Assets With Just A Pomegranate! Hot Pics