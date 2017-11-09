 »   »   » Sanjay Leela Bhansali: There Is No Dream Sequence Between Rani Padmavati And Khilji

Under attack, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali today sought to scotch rumours surrounding 'Padmavati' in a video appeal calling the film his tribute to the 'sacrifice, valour and honour' of Rani Padmavati.

He said rumours about a romantic dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji's characters are not true as he was careful in depicting the 'Rajput honour and dignity'.



"I want to say something to you through this video. 'Padmavati' has been made with a lot of honesty, responsibility and hard work. I have always been inspired by Rani Padmavati's story. This is a tribute to her sacrifice and honour.



"The film is in controversy due to some rumours. The rumour is that there is a dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji. I have clarified it earlier and doing it again through this video that there is no such in the film which will hurt anyone's sentiments and sensibilities," Bhansali said in the video.



"We have kept the Rajput honour and dignity in mind while making this film... I am repeating again that there is no dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Khilji in our film. There is no scene that will hurt anyone," he added.



The film features Deepika Padukone as Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji. It is set for release on December 1.



Bhansali, famous for his large canvas and period dramas, has been facing a lot of trouble since he began shooting the film with various Rajput groups who have accused the director of "distorting historical facts".



Rajasthan BJP MLA and erstwhile Jaipur royal family member Diya Kumari has also joined the chorus against the film.



Earlier this year, fringe group Rajput Karni Sena vandalised the sets of the film in Jaipur and roughed up the director. They also destroyed the sets in Kolhapur and set costumes on fire.



Last month, its members destroyed a 'rangoli' created at a Surat mall for 'Padmavati' promotions and threatened further disruption.



Bhansali and his team have repeatedly assured the opponents that there are no romantic scenes between Deepika and Ranveer in the film.



The Karni Sena has allegedly threatened to burn the theatres if the film is played in cinema halls before it is shown to them.