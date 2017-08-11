 »   »   » BREAKING! 'Sanskaari' Pahlaj Nihalani Sacked As Censor Board Chief, Prasoon Joshi To Replace Him

If reports are to be believed then Pahlaj Nihalani has been sacked from his post of the chief of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Buzz is that noted lyricist Prasoon Joshi will now step into his shoes.

According to an ET Now tweet, Nihalani, whose tenure as CBFC chief was marred by controversy, was removed from his position on Friday.

In recent times, Pahlaj Nihalani had found himself embroiled in several controversies right from demanding multiple cuts in Madhur Bhandarkar's "Indu Sarkaar" which depicts the Emergency to his refusal to certify Alankrita Shrivastava's "Lipstick Under My Burqa" after describing it as 'lady oriented'.

Colleagues of Mr Nihalani often accused him of treating the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) like his personal fiefdom, while film-makers and critics accused him of demanding irrational cuts and moral policing.

News is that Indu Sarkar director Madhur Bhandarkar, Lipstick Under My Burkha producer Prakash Jha and Pinjar director Chandraprakash Dwivedi were being considered for the post of CBFC chairperson.