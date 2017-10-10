 »   »   » Sara Ali Khan's Candid Pictures From The Sets Of Kedarnath! View Here

Sara Ali Khan's Candid Pictures From The Sets Of Kedarnath! View Here

Posted By:
Sara Ali Khan has become the talk of the town as she's all set to debut in the movie Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and her first look was out recently and she looks as beautiful as her mother Amrita Singh. The first look showed Sara atop a horse looking nervous and holding an umbrella under the bright sun and a new candid image has emerged from the sets and she looks gorgeous with a nose ring.

Talking about the film Kedarnath, a source opened up to a leading daily earlier and said, "Sushant Singh Rajput plays a Muslim guy in the film. He rescues Sara, who plays a Hindu tourist, from the Uttarakhand floods, and the two fall in love. However, it's not a rosy path for them as they face obstacles."

Sara Ali Khan looks so lovely in this candid picture, right?

She's very professional on the sets and has surprised everyone with her acting skills.

The first look of Sara Ali Khan's character in Kedarnath was out a few days ago.

Kedarnath stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Amrita Singh is mostly present on the sets of Kedarnath as well.

We're sure Sara Ali Khan will make her parents extremely proud after the film is released.

Kedarnath is touted to hit the theatres during the first half of 2018.

