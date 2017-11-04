 »   »   » What's Happening With Sara Ali Khan's Debut Kedarnath? Read Details!

What's Happening With Sara Ali Khan's Debut Kedarnath? Read Details!

Posted By:
It looks like Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath will take some more time to be completed as the shoot has been delayed as the film-makers want the VFX experience to be much more grand and realistic in all aspects. Mid Day quoted a source by saying,

"The makers felt that the sequence deserves a grander canvas. So, they have decided to recreate the town of Kedarnath in Mumbai. The set will be erected by February next year. Abhishek intends to wrap up the sequence by June. This has, in turn, pushed the release."

Story first published: Saturday, November 4, 2017, 15:58 [IST]
