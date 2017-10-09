 »   »   » Such A Beauty! View Sara Ali Khan's First Look From Her Debut Film Kedarnath!

Sara Ali Khan FIRST LOOK of Kedarnath goes VIRAL; Watch | FilmiBeat

Sara Ali Khan is currently shooting for her upcoming debut film Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and finally, the first look is out and she looks nothing less than a dream holding an umbrella under the bright sun surrounded by plush greenery. She's seen sitting on a horse and looks tense or is waiting for someone.

Also, the crew opened up about how Sara Ali Khan passes time on the sets and said that she's always cheerful and breaks out into impromptu singing and loves eating ladies finger all the time. A unit member opened by saying, "She can have any amount of it (ladies finger) in either raw or cooked form and at all times of the day."