 »   »   » Such A Beauty! View Sara Ali Khan's First Look From Her Debut Film Kedarnath!

Sara Ali Khan's First Look From Her Debut Film Kedarnath!

Sara Ali Khan is currently shooting for her upcoming debut film Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and finally, the first look is out and she looks nothing less than a dream holding an umbrella under the bright sun surrounded by plush greenery. She's seen sitting on a horse and looks tense or is waiting for someone.

Also, the crew opened up about how Sara Ali Khan passes time on the sets and said that she's always cheerful and breaks out into impromptu singing and loves eating ladies finger all the time. A unit member opened by saying, "She can have any amount of it (ladies finger) in either raw or cooked form and at all times of the day."

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan looks so lovely in this picture, right? We're sure Kedarnath will end up being a massive hit at the box office.

Good Expressions

The first look is impressive and her expressions look really good too.

Upcoming Star

Sara Ali Khan will surely be the next big thing in the Bollywood film industry.

Safe Hands

She is guided by her father Saif Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh.

Natural Beauty

She's young and talented and is a natural beauty!

Smiley Girl

Her smile can win a million hearts! Isn't it, peeps?

Manish Malhotra

She is close friends with ace designer Manish Malhotra as well.

Beautiful Girl

She's such a beauty, isn't she, folks?

Confident Girl

Be it traditional wear or modern attire, she can carry off anything with ease.

Malaika Arora

She attends the gym with Malaika Arora and Nimrat Kaur.

