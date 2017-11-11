 »   »   » SC Refuses To Stay Release Of Bollywood Movie Padmavati

The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking a stay on the release of the upcoming Bollywood movie Padmavati, saying the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) considers all aspects before granting certificate to any film.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said there were enough guidelines to be followed by the censor board to grant certification of a film before its release.



The bench was hearing a plea filed by Siddharajsinh M Chudasama and 11 others, which also sought setting up of a committee of eminent historians to check the veracity of the script to prevent any inaccuracy in the portrayal of Rani Padmavati.



The petitioners have sought a stay on the release of the film till such time the alleged historical inaccuracies in the movie are corrected by the producer and the director.



Padmavati is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. with pti inputs.



