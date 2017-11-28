 »   »   » SC Tells Office Holders To Refrain From Commenting On Padmavati

The Supreme Court today took strong exception to statements made by persons holding high offices against the film Padmavati, saying the remarks were tantamount to pre-judging the movie which is yet to be certified by the Censor Board.

As per PTI, a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra dismissed the fresh petition that had sought an order to restrain the producers of the movie from releasing it abroad.

Lawyer M L Sharma had also sought a direction to the CBI to register a case against director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others for various offences including defamation and violation of the Cinematography Act.

The bench which also comprised Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud termed as "misconceived", the prayers sought by Sharma in his fresh petition and said that the court cannot pre-judge a movie which is yet to be certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The irked bench, however, did not impose cost on Sharma keeping in view the fact that he has been a practicing lawyer of the apex court.

