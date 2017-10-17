 »   »   » Secret Superstar FIRST REVIEW By Celebs OUT! Aamir Khan's Film Is A MUST WATCH!

Expectations are always high from Aamir Khan's films and there is a reason why people call him Mr Perfectionist! A special screening of his latest film Secret Superstar, which stars Zaira Wasim in the lead role, was organised recently. Though Aamir is playing a small role in the movie, he is known for backing content-driven films.

And no points for guessing that even this movie got a big thumbs up from all the celebrities. So check out the first review of Secret Superstar here.



Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari‏ @Ashwinyiyer #secretsuperstar is a story which does not leave U.Truly from the heart!Huge hug #zaira @aamir_khan #advait #kiranrao just speechless.Proud😊

taran adarsh‏ @taran_adarsh #SecretSuperstar hits the right notes... The goings-on make you laugh, make you cry... You go through varied emotions in those 2.30 hours.

Amul Vikas Mohan‏ @amul_mohan If you thought #ZairaWasim was great in #Dangal she's a revelation in #SecretSuperstar and @aamir_khan is all kinds of awesome! 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼

Rajkummar Rao @RajkummarRao #SecretSuperstar Such a heartwarming&inspiring film. Do urselves a favour, go watch it. Take a bow team. @aamir_khan sir, u had me in splits

Avinash Gowariker‏ @avigowariker #SecretSuperstar! Supperb Film👍. Great performances 👏👏. #ZairaWasim👌👌.@aamir_khan is just the perfect icing on this cake! @advaitchandan🙏🙏

fatima sana shaikh‏ @fattysanashaikh #advaitchandan has created such a beautiful film! All the actors were just outstanding! #secretsuperstar #ZairaWasim 😘❤️

Sumit kadel‏ @SumitkadeI Press shows reports of #SecretSuperstar are EPIC. Congratulations @aamir_khan @advaitchandan #ZahiraWasim Grand success it will be. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

On A Related Note... Secret Superstar is a small-budget film, which revolves around a young Baroda girl, who becomes an Internet sensation even after facing resistance from her father.



Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie is scheduled to release on October 19.



