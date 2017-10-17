 »   »   » Secret Superstar FIRST REVIEW By Celebs OUT! Aamir Khan's Film Is A MUST WATCH!

Expectations are always high from Aamir Khan's films and there is a reason why people call him Mr Perfectionist! A special screening of his latest film Secret Superstar, which stars Zaira Wasim in the lead role, was organised recently. Though Aamir is playing a small role in the movie, he is known for backing content-driven films.
And no points for guessing that even this movie got a big thumbs up from all the celebrities. So check out the first review of Secret Superstar here.
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari @Ashwinyiyer
#secretsuperstar is a story which does not leave U.Truly from the heart!Huge hug #zaira @aamir_khan #advait #kiranrao just speechless.Proud😊
taran adarsh @taran_adarsh
#SecretSuperstar hits the right notes... The goings-on make you laugh, make you cry... You go through varied emotions in those 2.30 hours.
Amul Vikas Mohan @amul_mohan
If you thought #ZairaWasim was great in #Dangal she's a revelation in #SecretSuperstar and @aamir_khan is all kinds of awesome! 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼
Rajkummar Rao @RajkummarRao
#SecretSuperstar Such a heartwarming&inspiring film. Do urselves a favour, go watch it. Take a bow team. @aamir_khan sir, u had me in splits
Avinash Gowariker @avigowariker
#SecretSuperstar! Supperb Film👍. Great performances 👏👏. #ZairaWasim👌👌.@aamir_khan is just the perfect icing on this cake! @advaitchandan🙏🙏
fatima sana shaikh @fattysanashaikh
#advaitchandan has created such a beautiful film! All the actors were just outstanding! #secretsuperstar #ZairaWasim 😘❤️
Sumit kadel @SumitkadeI
Press shows reports of #SecretSuperstar are EPIC. Congratulations @aamir_khan @advaitchandan #ZahiraWasim Grand success it will be. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie is scheduled to release on October 19.
Also Read: Angry With Leaked Mails? Ranbir Kapoor Upset With Kangana Ranaut; Ignores Her At A Party