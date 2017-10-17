 »   »   » Secret Superstar FIRST REVIEW By Celebs OUT! Aamir Khan's Film Is A MUST WATCH!

Secret Superstar FIRST REVIEW By Celebs OUT! Aamir Khan's Film Is A MUST WATCH!

Posted By:
Expectations are always high from Aamir Khan's films and there is a reason why people call him Mr Perfectionist! A special screening of his latest film Secret Superstar, which stars Zaira Wasim in the lead role, was organised recently. Though Aamir is playing a small role in the movie, he is known for backing content-driven films.

And no points for guessing that even this movie got a big thumbs up from all the celebrities. So check out the first review of Secret Superstar here.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari‏ @Ashwinyiyer

#secretsuperstar is a story which does not leave U.Truly from the heart!Huge hug #zaira @aamir_khan #advait #kiranrao just speechless.Proud😊

#SecretSuperstar hits the right notes... The goings-on make you laugh, make you cry... You go through varied emotions in those 2.30 hours.

If you thought #ZairaWasim was great in #Dangal she's a revelation in #SecretSuperstar and @aamir_khan is all kinds of awesome! 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼

#SecretSuperstar Such a heartwarming&inspiring film. Do urselves a favour, go watch it. Take a bow team. @aamir_khan sir, u had me in splits

#SecretSuperstar! Supperb Film👍. Great performances 👏👏. #ZairaWasim👌👌.@aamir_khan is just the perfect icing on this cake! @advaitchandan🙏🙏

#advaitchandan has created such a beautiful film! All the actors were just outstanding! #secretsuperstar #ZairaWasim 😘❤️

Press shows reports of #SecretSuperstar are EPIC. Congratulations @aamir_khan @advaitchandan #ZahiraWasim Grand success it will be. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Secret Superstar is a small-budget film, which revolves around a young Baroda girl, who becomes an Internet sensation even after facing resistance from her father.


Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie is scheduled to release on October 19.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 17, 2017, 10:56 [IST]
