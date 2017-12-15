 »   »   » SEDUCTIVE! Radhika Apte In A S*xy Lingerie Is A Sight Straight Out Of A Dream [PHOTOSHOOT]

SEDUCTIVE! Radhika Apte In A S*xy Lingerie Is A Sight Straight Out Of A Dream [PHOTOSHOOT]

Posted By:
We bet you will gasp for your breath once you see Radhika Apte's latest photoshoot! The actress is a sight for sore eyes in these pictures.

Radhika recently turned muse for GQ magazine and boy, her eye-popping pictures are totally drool-worthy.

Don't believe us? Then, check it out for yourself...

She Is Oozing Oomph

Radhika is stylishly seen painting in a few frames and looking every bit of a portrait herself.

A Treat For All Her Fans

The actor sets the pulse high with the oomph factor raising with every picture.

Feelin' HOT HOT HOT

Somebody, please call the fire brigade. Radhika is setting our screens on fire!

Jaw- Dropping

We just can't talk our eyes off this beautiful lady.

Mercy Please

She donned a sexy one-piece white lingerie from Laperla and is leaving us gasping for breath.

Red Hot

Radhika looks hot and classy in this red outfit.

Ufff!

Oh my my! That seductive pose of Radhika is going to give us sleepless nights!

Being Bold

The actress was quoted as saying to the magazine, "Honestly, I don't even register 'indie tag'. I'm just doing my work, and if you want to put labels on me, you can. That's your problem. I get that you want a descriptor, but these are all relative. Sure I can be "bold" in certain areas, but I am also very timid in many other ways. I can be indie, but I can be commercial too. If you want work, you have to be commercial. It's just... Work, you know. I don't feel I've done enough of anything; in fact, I'm still trying to understand what I want to do. I want to be a part of world cinema, not be restricted to Indian cinema. And I feel like this is all still the beginning.

She's All Kinds Of Sexy

We love Radhika's confident attitude. Way to go, girl!

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Akshay Kumar's Padman and Saif Ali Khan's Baazaar.

Story first published: Friday, December 15, 2017, 10:45 [IST]
