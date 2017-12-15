 »   »   » SEDUCTIVE! Radhika Apte In A S*xy Lingerie Is A Sight Straight Out Of A Dream [PHOTOSHOOT]

We bet you will gasp for your breath once you see Radhika Apte's latest photoshoot! The actress is a sight for sore eyes in these pictures.
Radhika recently turned muse for GQ magazine and boy, her eye-popping pictures are totally drool-worthy.
Don't believe us? Then, check it out for yourself...
She Is Oozing Oomph
Radhika is stylishly seen painting in a few frames and looking every bit of a portrait herself.
A Treat For All Her Fans
The actor sets the pulse high with the oomph factor raising with every picture.
Mercy Please
She donned a sexy one-piece white lingerie from Laperla and is leaving us gasping for breath.
Being Bold
The actress was quoted as saying to the magazine, "Honestly, I don't even register 'indie tag'. I'm just doing my work, and if you want to put labels on me, you can. That's your problem. I get that you want a descriptor, but these are all relative. Sure I can be "bold" in certain areas, but I am also very timid in many other ways. I can be indie, but I can be commercial too. If you want work, you have to be commercial. It's just... Work, you know. I don't feel I've done enough of anything; in fact, I'm still trying to understand what I want to do. I want to be a part of world cinema, not be restricted to Indian cinema. And I feel like this is all still the beginning.
On the work front, the actress will be seen in Akshay Kumar's Padman and Saif Ali Khan's Baazaar.