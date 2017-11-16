 »   »   » SEE PICS! Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Is Now A Proud Mommy To A Baby Boy

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli blessed with baby boy, named him Prithvi Raj Chandel | FilmiBeat

After grabbing headlines for all controversial topics, here's some good news finally pouring in the Ranaut household.

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has been blessed with a boy. The new mommy took to her Twitter handle to share pictures of her newborn. Check them out here...

And The Name Of The Little Bundle Of Joy Is... Prithvi Raj Chandel. That's the name what they have zeroed down for the cutie-pie. Isn't He Too Cute? Rangoli captioned the picture as "More My little munchkin !!!!" We are totally going awww! Knitting Is Fun Earlier, she had posted this really adorable snap! A Pillar Of Strength Rangoli has been a strong pillar to Kangana in all her controversies and always made it a point to defend her actress-sister on her Twitter page. Here's What Kangana Said About Rangoli's Twitter Activity When Kangana was asked about her sister's tweets, she had told a leading daily, "We are very excited, she (Rangoli, Kangana's sister) had a terrible time before, as she had a miscarriage, she had a terrible time. But now she is very happy and very hormonal. So I ask her to not tweet please, but she keeps on tweeting very impulsive things, and I am like, can you please not do that? So, we are very happy, and the baby comes in November first week. We are looking forward to it."

Well, we wish Rangoli and her family hearty congratulations on the arrival of this little bundle of joy!