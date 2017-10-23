 »   »   » Shabana Azmi: Vidya Balan Should Do The Arth Remake

While remakes of films and hit songs being revisited are still in the trend, recently Shabana Azmi spoke about how her cult classic Arth could be remade in today's times.
The veteran actress even revealed the name of the person who could play her role in the film. Read on to know more...
Arth Can Be Remade In Contemporary Times
Shabana was quoted as saying to DNA, "I believe Arth can be made in contemporary times. It is a mature love story that will suit the market, too."
Vidya Balan Is Her Choice
When asked about who could step into her character Pooja's shoes, she replied, "Vidya's a fine actor and has made some brave, amazing choices. Look at her career and you will be stunned with the varied roles she has done. Personally, I love and adore her."
If Arth Is Remade Then Why No One Else But Only Vidya Is Perfect For The Film
Azmi explained. "She has a beautiful voice. Also, among all her contemporaries, her diction is the most flawless. Vidya has the ability to shift herself down to the barest emotion. She can sacrifice her vanity for a part and look great, as an actor.
The role in Arth needs a certain amount of strength and vulnerability at the same time and Vidya can pull it off easily. I have always been fond of her work and if Arth is remade, there's no one better to do my part."
Vidya's Reaction On Hearing This Compliment
The Tumhari Sulu actress was overjoyed and said, "That's such a huge compliment. Arth is one of those films which is like Bible to me. Shabanaji in Arth had the most profound influence on me. I used to drive (Mahesh) Bhatt saab mad talking about little things from the film.
Now that I know Shabanaji well, there are things that I tell her and she has this expression thinking, ‘Oh, my God, how passionately does this girl talk about the film!' Recently, at the MAMI mela, when someone asked me about my favourite characters, I mentioned Pooja from Arth as one of them because of the way the character had been written, as well as the way Shabanaji performed it."
