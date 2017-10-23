 »   »   » Shabana Azmi: Vidya Balan Should Do The Arth Remake

If Arth Is Remade Then Why No One Else But Only Vidya Is Perfect For The Film

Azmi explained. "She has a beautiful voice. Also, among all her contemporaries, her diction is the most flawless. Vidya has the ability to shift herself down to the barest emotion. She can sacrifice her vanity for a part and look great, as an actor.



The role in Arth needs a certain amount of strength and vulnerability at the same time and Vidya can pull it off easily. I have always been fond of her work and if Arth is remade, there's no one better to do my part."

