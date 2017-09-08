 »   »   » Shahid Kapoor Celebrates Mira Rajput's Birthday & Daughter Misha Eats Up The Cake! View Pictures

Mira Rajput celebrated her 23rd birthday yesterday on September 7, 2017 and her husband Shahid Kapoor and brother-in-law Ishaan Khattar threw a surprise birthday party and the cutest part of it all is that Misha couldn't control herself while looking at the cake and ended up gobbling it down even before Mira cut it.

Shahid Kapoor and Misha CELEBRATE Mira Rajput Birthday ; Watch Here| FilmiBeat

The birthday celebration was held at a popular restaurant in Mumbai and the surprising part is that even Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanyataa Dutt along with the kids were at the same restaurant, but they didn't bump into each other as the Kapoors entered when the Dutts had already left. Also, check out the birthday pictures below...