 »   »   » Shahid Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Weren't Talking To Each Other On JWM Sets: Saumya Tandon

Bollywood's one of the most iconic films Jab We Met completed 10 years recently. Saumya Tandon who played the character of Roop, Geet's (Kareena) younger cousin revealed to Pinkvilla that Shahid and Kareena were not talking while shooting for the movie.

She also said that Kareena was very reserved on the sets. Read her interview below.

Her Favourite Scene It is so difficult to pick out one scene. There are so many and I think Kareena was at her best. If I had to pick out one film of Kareena, it would be Jab We Met, she was really really good at this. There were so many good scenes, especially the entire train journey Geet (Kareena Kapoor) and Aditya (Shahid Kapoor) have. I Was Conscious Of Shahid & Kareena It was my first project and I was quite conscious of Kareena and Shahid because I had seen them in my school days and they were big stars so I was quiet on sets and I remember Imtiaz told me that you should just be like your character Roop and he treated me like Roop and asked me to feel like I belonged to the city and the industry. Both Shahid & Kareena Were Very Reserved My first scene in the film was with Shahid and Kareena below the staircase where I catch them and ask them questions, and I was quite conscious as I told you they were big stars and there I saw Kareena for the first time, very very thin because she was preparing for Tashan and that entire zero figure phase was on, so my first reaction when I saw her was 'Oh my god, she's so thin'. Both Shahid and Kareena were very reserved on sets especially Kareena but once the cameras would roll she would totally transform herself. They Were Not Talking To Each Other Those 25 days of my shoot schedule I would get really bored. So I went to a bookstore there and I picked up one book I felt I could read so I was so engrossed with the book all the time. I was too scared to really talk to them because they weren't talking to each other and I was nobody really to ask.

She added, ''In the beginning on the schedule, I didn't really feel anything of such sort but probably when they were shooting Mauja Hi Mauja which was the last schedule I did feel that there was MUCH more silence than there was in the beginning of the film.''

