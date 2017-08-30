 »   »   » Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput's Choice Of Birthday Cake For Misha Is Simply Superb!

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput's baby girl Misha celebrated her 1st birthday on August 26, 2017 and the choice of her cake and sweets are simply superb. The cake consists of a new design we've most likely not seen before and has a cone ice cream on top of it with a double scoop and a cherry as well.

The entire menu was delicious and healthy and it also included avocado chocolate mousse, date carrot walnut cake and raspberry coconut panna cotta. Check out the pictures below...