 »   »   » Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput's Choice Of Birthday Cake For Misha Is Simply Superb!

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput's Choice Of Birthday Cake For Misha Is Simply Superb!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput's baby girl Misha celebrated her 1st birthday on August 26, 2017 and the choice of her cake and sweets are simply superb. The cake consists of a new design we've most likely not seen before and has a cone ice cream on top of it with a double scoop and a cherry as well.

The entire menu was delicious and healthy and it also included avocado chocolate mousse, date carrot walnut cake and raspberry coconut panna cotta. Check out the pictures below...

Amazing Cake

Amazing Cake

An ice cream themed cake is something unlikely and unusual. It looks so awesome, right?

Shahid Kapoor daughter Misha Kapoor cuts her FIRST BIRTHDAY CAKE | FilmiBeat
Cookies

Cookies

Ahhh, the cookies look so yummy and delicious. Don't they?

Desserts

Desserts

These desserts surely look nothing less than heaven!

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput poses with her friend along with a big birthday wishes card.

First Birthday

First Birthday

Misha, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are one happy family!

Shahid Kapoor
Read more about: shahid kapoor
Story first published: Wednesday, August 30, 2017, 11:03 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 30, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos