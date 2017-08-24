 »   »   » LONDON DIARIES! Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Share Their FIRST Selfie With Baby Misha [NEW PICTURE]

We all know that Shahid Kapoor is on a vacation and this time not just with wife Mira Rajput but also with daughter Misha Kapoor. This vacation is a little special one as Misha would be turning one on this August 26.

A few minutes ago, Shahid shared a picture with his wife Mira Rajput and baby Misha from London and guys, we can't stop gushing. Have a dekko..

Shahid-Mira With Misha If this picture of Shahid-Mira with Misha doesn't warm the cockles of your heart, we don't know what will. Romance On Point! Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are all things love and their lovey-dovey pictures are always on point. It’s A Playtime "#playtime with lil missy," had captioned this picture Shahid Kapoor, while sharing it on Instagram. He’s A Hottie Hottie! Loving this picture of Shahid Kapoor from his London vacation? So are we. Oo La La! About a day ago, Shahid Kapoor had shared this selfie on his Instagram page and left many girls going gaga over his stubble look. At The Airport Before leaving for London, Shahid took to social media to share a picture from the Mumbai airport and wrote, "First family vacay. And we are off."

TUBELIGHT FAILURE EFFECT! Salman Might DROP Jacqueline From Race 3

On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati.