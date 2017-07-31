 »   »   » People Will Fall In Love With Padmavati After Watching The Film: Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer Padmavati has been mired with controversies right from the beginning and things turned worse when director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was manhandled by a group of thugs and even the set of the film was burnt by unidentified miscreants.

However, Shahid Kapoor got candid about the film and revealed that people's assumption about the movie is entirely wrong and nothing has been changed to distort history. He said, "This country and the people who live in it, and specially the area we are talking about in the film, will be glorified and shown beautifully. I play a Rajput king and my character, I feel, will be admired by people."



He further commented, "According to me, I have not shot any scene which has been changed. I think there were a lot of presumptions about the film, and people were presuming there were (certain) things in the film."



Shahid Kapoor summed it up with, "The clarification has been given that those things are not in the film. I hope when people see the film, they realise that the heart of the film and intent of the film is very good."



