 »   »   » Shahid Kapoor On Misha: Even As Babies, I Think Girls Are Better Than Boys; They’re Not As Cranky

Ever since, Shahid Kapoor has welcomed Misha in his life, he can't get enough his daughter. We love the way Shahid talks about Mira or Misha during interviews. He's not just a doting hubby but a doting father as well!

In his recent interview with GQ, Shahid talks about his bond with Misha and said, "It's special; I don't think anyone else can make you feel like a daughter can. I don't know how long it lasts, how it changes and evolves."

"But I often catch the expression on other women's faces when I'm with my daughter, and I can feel they're seeing themselves with their fathers. That's beautiful to me because it reassures me that when I'm old, Misha won't forget these moments we've spent together."

"There are times when I think, I'm doing all this, but she won't remember this. Later, she might wonder why I'm so involved in her life, without understanding that she's so much a part of my reality I don't know, in general, even as babies, I think girls are better than boys. They seem more sensible, more sorted. They're not as cranky or dumb."

He further added, "I worry about the future much more. Of course, this is because I know my daughter's growing up in this atmosphere. I want to protect her. But I do think that the times to come are going to be more about women than men. Change is coming - and it's already palpable."