 »   »   » Shahid Kapoor On Padmavati Controversies: Every Indian Will Be Proud Of The Film!

'Padmavati' is a film that celebrates India's culture and every Indian should be proud of it, actor Shahid Kapoor said, as he urged people to see the film before judging.

Shahid asserted that the film will be releasing on December 1, despite threats from the Rajput Karni Sena to burn cinema halls which screen the movie, if the makers do not show them the film before its release.

Every Indian Will Be Proud Of The Film "We are ready to release (the movie) on December 1. It's a film that every Indian is proud of as it's a film that celebrates India, our culture, what we stand for and shows everybody in the most amazing light." "They should see the film to decide," Shahid told reporters here at the sidelines of the annual Mumbai film festival. ‘We Need To Contain The Situation’ "The right thing to do at this point is to let the right authorities to deal with it. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and everybody at the helm of affairs need us to not comment on it because we need to contain the situation," Shahid said. Shahid On Padmavati’s Rangoli Being Vandalised Expressing disappointment at a rangoli being vandalised at a Surat mall by a group of protesters, he said: "There is absolute care taken to keep everybody's point of view in mind. It is made in a way that will only show the people of this country in the nicest way." Deepika Had Also Expressed Her Anger Deepika Padukone also expressed anguish at the incident on Twitter yesterday, hitting out at the group for their attack on "freedom and right to individual expression".

Earlier this year, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was attacked by members of the Rajput Karni Sena, during the shooting of the film in Rajasthan.