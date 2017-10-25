 »   »   » Shahid Kapoor Upset With Padmavati Trailer? Gives An Unexpected Reply When Asked About The Film

The most awaited film of the year Padmavati is all set to hit the screens on December 1st. The trailer of the film received a wonderful response and it is expected that the movie will break all the records.

But it seems that one of the leading actors of the movie, Shahid Kapoor is not too happy with it. The talented actor gave a very unexpected response when asked about the movie.

Here's What He Said In an interview to a daily, Shahid Kapoor said, ''I think that the role has been underplayed in the trailer." Padmavati Trailer Response Shahid Kapoor gets INSECURE from Ranveer Singh | FilmiBeat Picture Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Dost "You have to wait for the film to discover the role. Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost." Intentions Behind It "I don't know. Those are not my choices. Those are the choices of the filmmaker. I have just given 200 percent to the film." Many Eyebrows Were Raised When Shahid Posted This Soon After The Trailer Release "Still waters run deep. He will rise on the 1st of December. Wait for it. #rajputpride." His Role Shahid plays Deepika's onscreen husband, Maharawal Ratan Singh in Padmavati and the king of Chittor. Shahid Talks About His Character The actor had told a daily, "When you are playing a king, you need to have a certain personality. At that time, the people used to not be very skinny and lean, so you need to have a manly personality.'' Sanjay Sir Wanted Me To... "Basically, for that, and to carry those outfits also, Sanjay sir (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) wanted me to be a little muscular and a little full. This is because I am playing the character of a warrior. The Rajput kings had very strong personalities."

Apart from Deepika, Shahid and Ranveer, the film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh.

