Just For Laughs! Shahrukh Khan, Katrina Kaif & Alia Bhatt Go Crazy Over 'WhatsApp Down'!

WhatsApp was down a few hours around the world and people flipped out to see their favourite messenger not working! While some were happy that they got a break from their family group forwards, the others didn't know what to do apart from messaging other people.

Gauri Khan posted a picture on her Instagram handle which shows Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra frantically looking at their phones and it looks like they too were upset that WhatsApp wasn't working! Jokes aside, SRK was busy clicking Karan Johar's picture and the others were busy clicking pictures too.

WhatsApp Down

It looks like all the celebs are frantically looking at the mobile when WhatsApp was down! Actually, they were just clicking pictures.

Karan Johar

Karan johar has become an expert in taking pictures lately. With such beautiful ladies like these, why wouldn't he?

Pretty Girl Behind!

Also, this particular selfie from Shahrukh Khan ended up making the girl in green top pretty famous on social media.

Amazing Selfie

Say what you want, folks! But this has to be the greatest selfie ever taken!

Story first published: Saturday, November 4, 2017, 16:08 [IST]
