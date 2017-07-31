 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan Gets A Kings Welcome In Dubai! Fans Flock From All Corners To See The Actor! View Pics

The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan got a king's welcome in Dubai as the actor was in the country for the promotions of his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal and was surrounded by close to 27,000 fans at the venue and the event ended up being extremely energetic.

Even Anushka Sharma was present with Shahrukh Khan during the promotions and she was overwhelmed by the response. Dubai has a large Indian working class population and promoting the film there helps in adding extra moolah at the box office. View the fanfare SRK received below...