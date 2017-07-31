 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan Gets A Kings Welcome In Dubai! Fans Flock From All Corners To See The Actor! View Pics

Shahrukh Khan Gets A Kings Welcome In Dubai! Fans Flock From All Corners To See The Actor! View Pics

Posted By:
The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan got a king's welcome in Dubai as the actor was in the country for the promotions of his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal and was surrounded by close to 27,000 fans at the venue and the event ended up being extremely energetic.

Even Anushka Sharma was present with Shahrukh Khan during the promotions and she was overwhelmed by the response. Dubai has a large Indian working class population and promoting the film there helps in adding extra moolah at the box office. View the fanfare SRK received below...

27,000 Fans

A crowd of 27,000 people gathered to catch a glimpse of Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

UAE Star

SRK has a huge fan following in the UAE and they go crazy over his films.

Global Icon

Not only in India and the UAE, Shahrukh Khan gets the same fanfare all across the globe.

Movie Promotions

SRK and Anushka were in Dubai for the promotions of Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Box Office

The promotions in Dubai can help the film-makers get extra moolah into their kitty after the films release.

SRK Punch

From selfies to group photos, people couldn't have enough of Shahrukh Khan.

Entertainer

Shahrukh Khan entertained the massive crowd and left them wanting for more.

Blown Away

Anushka Sharma was mesmerised by the amount of fanfare she saw in Dubai.

Sketch

A fan even gifted SRK and Anushka a pencil sketch.

Unmasking The Baadshah

Fans are seen wearing Shahrukh Khan masks at the event held in Dubai.

Kings Welcome

Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma must be delighted to receive a kings welcome in Dubai.

Superhit

The event went on successfully and we're sure the film will do well in Dubai.

Story first published: Monday, July 31, 2017, 10:27 [IST]
