 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan Blushes Like A Teenage Girl When Asked A Lovey-dovey Question About Gauri Khan!

Shahrukh Khan Blushes Like A Teenage Girl When Asked A Lovey-dovey Question About Gauri Khan!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan are the sweetest and the most loved Bollywood couple for decades and despite being together for 26 years, their love for each other has always remained ripe and they just can't stop talking about each other. During a press conference, SRK blushed like a teenage girl when asked a question about Gauri Khan.

A reporter asked SRK if he romances his wife just like the way he romances heroines on screen and the actor blushed for many seconds and said, "Main theek thak hoon yaar (I am alright, dear)! I have a good sense of humour. I am very shy talking about these things. After seeing me throw a woman in Baazigar, she never asked me anything."

Lovey-dovey

Lovey-dovey

Shahrukh Khan blushed like a teenage girl when asked a romantic question about his wife Gauri Khan.

26 Years Together

26 Years Together

The couple are married since 26 years and their love only keeps getting stronger.

Great Love Story

Great Love Story

Everyone knows how Shahrukh Khan won over Gauri Khan back in the day and it's the sweetest love story ever.

Shahrukh Khan talks about ROMANCING with Gauri Khan; Watch Video | FilmiBeat
Shining Example

Shining Example

They are a shining example of a perfect couple in the country.

Truly Blessed

Truly Blessed

SRK and Gauri Khan are blessed with three children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

Too Romantic

Too Romantic

Shahrukh Khan is considered as the most romantic man in India.

Always Funny

Always Funny

Shahrukh Khan always peppers his answers with humour and makes anything sound hilarious.

Upcoming Movie

Upcoming Movie

Shahrukh Khan will next be seen in the film Jab Harry Met Sejal alongside Anushka Sharma.

Superhit

Superhit

We're sure that the film will end up being a superhit at the box office.

Made For Each Other

Made For Each Other

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan are surely made for each other!

Shahrukh Khan (Bollywood)
Read more about: shahrukh khan
Story first published: Thursday, July 27, 2017, 11:22 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 27, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos