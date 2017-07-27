 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan Blushes Like A Teenage Girl When Asked A Lovey-dovey Question About Gauri Khan!

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan are the sweetest and the most loved Bollywood couple for decades and despite being together for 26 years, their love for each other has always remained ripe and they just can't stop talking about each other. During a press conference, SRK blushed like a teenage girl when asked a question about Gauri Khan.

A reporter asked SRK if he romances his wife just like the way he romances heroines on screen and the actor blushed for many seconds and said, "Main theek thak hoon yaar (I am alright, dear)! I have a good sense of humour. I am very shy talking about these things. After seeing me throw a woman in Baazigar, she never asked me anything."