 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan BREAKS Silence Over Doing Dhoom 4!

Shahrukh Khan SPEAKS UP on doing Dhoom 4

Superstar Shahrukh Khan today denied reports about him appearing in the next installment of the 'Dhoom' series and said that he has not signed any new film at the moment.

SRK Denies The Rumours Of Doing Dhoom 4 "I have not signed any film at all. Even I keep reading reports. I think I should first finish this film, it is taking time," said Shahrukh.

I Don't Wanna To Waste Anushka-Katrina's Time: SRK "I want to be available, I don't want to waste Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif's dates... I want to be very clear that I don't want to waste their dates. They have signed two films. Katrina has 'Thugs-of-Hindostan' and Anushka has 'Sui Dhaaga'. I want to be available," the actor said.

Is He Even In Talks With YRF? On being prodded further about whether they have discussed the next film in Dhoom franchise, he said there has been no offer from the Yash Raj Films.

Not Thinking About Any Film Till December: SRK "With Yash Raj there is no offer. They just tell me. But I have explained to Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar and my other director friends that I am not thinking of any other film till December, they understand and respect that," he said.



Currently, the actor is busy shooting for Aanand L Rai's film, in which he plays the role of a dwarf.



