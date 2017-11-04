 »   »   » Friendship Comes First For Shahrukh Khan: I Can't Say NO To My Friends When They Offer A Movie!

Friendship Comes First For Shahrukh Khan: I Can't Say NO To My Friends When They Offer A Movie!

The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan is a larger than life superstar but is also a kind-hearted man when it comes to his family and friends. SRK finds it difficult to say 'no' to his friends whenever they come up with a script and when asked how difficult it is for him to say no to star in their films, SRK quipped,

"I take a lot of time to say 'no' because I am very sensitive towards people. I take time, and sometimes as long as three months. What happens is that at times, when I say 'no' to a film, people start thinking that I am questioning their creativity, or that the story is not good enough for me to say 'yes'. Honestly, that is not the case. It's like, in a relationship, you say 'It's not you, but me', to call off the journey."

Shahrukh Khan finds it hard to say 'no' to his friends when they offer him movies.

Despite being such a big star, he can't say no to his family and friends.

No wonder people love Shahrukh Khan so much.

A sea of fans were present outside Mannat on his birthday on November 2, 2017.

The actor came out and waved to his fans along with AbRam.

They call him the Baadshah of Bollywood for a reason!

Shahrukh Khan is a true gift to India! Isn't he, folks?

The 52-year-old actor can still make women drool over him.

Story first published: Saturday, November 4, 2017, 14:05 [IST]
