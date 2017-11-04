 »   »   » Friendship Comes First For Shahrukh Khan: I Can't Say NO To My Friends When They Offer A Movie!

Shahrukh Khan Birthday: Unknown Facts from King Khan's life | FilmiBeat

The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan is a larger than life superstar but is also a kind-hearted man when it comes to his family and friends. SRK finds it difficult to say 'no' to his friends whenever they come up with a script and when asked how difficult it is for him to say no to star in their films, SRK quipped,

"I take a lot of time to say 'no' because I am very sensitive towards people. I take time, and sometimes as long as three months. What happens is that at times, when I say 'no' to a film, people start thinking that I am questioning their creativity, or that the story is not good enough for me to say 'yes'. Honestly, that is not the case. It's like, in a relationship, you say 'It's not you, but me', to call off the journey."