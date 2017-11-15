 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan Celebrates Children's Day With Underprivileged Kids! Pictures

The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan spent time with several underprivileged kids in Mumbai on the occasion of Children's Day and danced, sang and cut a cake with the little ones. SRK relived his childhood and became one among them and the kids splattered a cake on his face as well.

Check out the heartwarming pictures of Shahrukh Khan celebrating Children's Day below, folks!

Shahrukh Khan Shahrukh Khan celebrated children's day with underprivileged kids in Mumbai. Children's Day He danced and sang and had a good time with the little kids. Cake Fun The kids also splattered cake all over Shahrukh Khan's face. Lucky Kids The kids really enjoyed the opportunity they got to put cake on SRK's face. Cake Eating However, Shahrukh Khan didn't put cake on any kids face though! Warm Hug The Baadshah of Bollywood gives a warm hug to a girl. Making Their Day He really made their day and the kids will remember this moment their whole life. Dance Dance He made all the kids shake a leg as per his tunes! Humble & Good We're sure the kids learnt about being humble and nice from Shahrukh Khan. Eat It The kids just want to cut the cake and eat it! Being There It's great to see Shahrukh Khan giving time to kids on the occasion of children's day.

