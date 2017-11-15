 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan Celebrates Children's Day With Underprivileged Kids! Pictures

Shahrukh Khan Celebrates Children's Day With Underprivileged Kids! Pictures

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan spent time with several underprivileged kids in Mumbai on the occasion of Children's Day and danced, sang and cut a cake with the little ones. SRK relived his childhood and became one among them and the kids splattered a cake on his face as well.

Check out the heartwarming pictures of Shahrukh Khan celebrating Children's Day below, folks!

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan celebrated children's day with underprivileged kids in Mumbai.

Children's Day

Children's Day

He danced and sang and had a good time with the little kids.

Cake Fun

Cake Fun

The kids also splattered cake all over Shahrukh Khan's face.

Lucky Kids

Lucky Kids

The kids really enjoyed the opportunity they got to put cake on SRK's face.

Cake Eating

Cake Eating

However, Shahrukh Khan didn't put cake on any kids face though!

Warm Hug

Warm Hug

The Baadshah of Bollywood gives a warm hug to a girl.

Making Their Day

Making Their Day

He really made their day and the kids will remember this moment their whole life.

Dance Dance

Dance Dance

He made all the kids shake a leg as per his tunes!

Humble & Good

Humble & Good

We're sure the kids learnt about being humble and nice from Shahrukh Khan.

Eat It

Eat It

The kids just want to cut the cake and eat it!

Being There

Being There

It's great to see Shahrukh Khan giving time to kids on the occasion of children's day.

Also Read: Hot Wallpapers Of Amy Jackson!

Shahrukh Khan
Read more about: shahrukh khan
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers