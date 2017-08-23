 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan Shows He's The BOSS! Beats Salman Khan & Akshay Kumar By A Thin Margin! Read Details

Shahrukh Khan Shows He's The BOSS! Beats Salman Khan & Akshay Kumar By A Thin Margin! Read Details

The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh is the highest earning actor in India as per the Forbes list of highest paid actors. The Raees star has earned an estimated amount of 243.50 Crores till July 2017 only defeating Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar by a thin margin. Salman Khan earned 237 Crores and Akshay Kumar 227.50 Crores, revealed Forbes.

Also, going by the worldwide view, Shahrukh Khan ended up being the 8th highest paid actor till July 2017 and there's still 5 months left for the end of the year and we're sure he'll climb up the ladder and enter the top 5 by then.

Shahrukh Khan is Bollywood's highest paid actor for 2017 and has earned a whopping 243.50 Crores in 2017 so far.

Salman Khan came second earning 237 Crores. He's not very far behind either and can be at the top by the end of 2017.

Akshay Kumar came third in the Forbes list earning 227.50 Crores till July 2017.

Also, Shahrukh Khan is the 8th highest paid actor worldwide.

We're sure SRK can enter the top 5 highest paid actors by the end of this year, hopefully.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 23, 2017, 10:59 [IST]
