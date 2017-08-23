 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan Shows He's The BOSS! Beats Salman Khan & Akshay Kumar By A Thin Margin! Read Details

The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh is the highest earning actor in India as per the Forbes list of highest paid actors. The Raees star has earned an estimated amount of 243.50 Crores till July 2017 only defeating Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar by a thin margin. Salman Khan earned 237 Crores and Akshay Kumar 227.50 Crores, revealed Forbes.
Also, going by the worldwide view, Shahrukh Khan ended up being the 8th highest paid actor till July 2017 and there's still 5 months left for the end of the year and we're sure he'll climb up the ladder and enter the top 5 by then.
Shahrukh Khan
Salman Khan
Salman Khan came second earning 237 Crores. He's not very far behind either and can be at the top by the end of 2017.