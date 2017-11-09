 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan Describes Aryan, Suhana & AbRam In 3 Words & It's Just Perfect!

The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan took to Twitter to describe his kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam and in just 3 words he summed them up as perfectly as possible. SRK posted a collage of them with the caption, "My three vices in pictures: Grace, Style & Playfulness."

So Aryan is all about 'style' and Suhana is all about 'grace' and the little AbRam is all about 'playfulness'. So perfect, right?

Aryan-SRK Shahrukh Khan called his eldest son Aryan as 'Style'. Stylish Dude He surely is one of the most stylish boys in Mumbai, right? Grace Girl SRK called his lovely daughter 'Grace'. Suhana Khan Suhana is really a girl filled with grace and elegance. AbRam SRK called his youngest son AbRam 'Playfulness'. Playfulness Talking about playfulness, AbRam is the champion of it! Ladies Man AbRam is the ladies' man from a very young age, folks! Kidding Around SRK had once said that he becomes little when he's around AbRam. Karan Johar Karan Johar loves to be with AbRam as well. Karan Johar Be it at home or on the cricket field, he loves to play! So Cute! It looks like AbRam has learnt his daddy's moves pretty early. Damn Sweet This picture is so adorable, right?

