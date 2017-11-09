 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan Describes Aryan, Suhana & AbRam In 3 Words & It's Just Perfect!

Subscribe to Filmibeat
The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan took to Twitter to describe his kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam and in just 3 words he summed them up as perfectly as possible. SRK posted a collage of them with the caption, "My three vices in pictures: Grace, Style & Playfulness."
So Aryan is all about 'style' and Suhana is all about 'grace' and the little AbRam is all about 'playfulness'. So perfect, right?
My three vices in pictures: Grace, Style & Playfulness. pic.twitter.com/reXQAxT5q1— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 8, 2017
