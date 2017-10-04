 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan's Film 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' Releases In Egypt

Shahrukh Khan is a popular Bollywood star in Egypt and now his latest film Jab Harry Met Sejal has hit the screens here.

India's Ambassador to Egypt Sanjay Bhattacharyya inaugurated a special screening of the movie here and said he was excited to have a Bollywood screening in Egypt after a very long time.



"Egyptians love Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan and many others. They have been waiting for this commercial release with anticipation. I hope we will now have regular screenings of new Indian films throughout the year. Indian films can rule the box office in Egypt once again," the Ambassador said.



Jab Harry Met Sejal, written and directed by Imtiaz Ali and also featuring Anushka Sharma, is being screened in 13 cinemas in Cairo, Alexandria and Port Said.