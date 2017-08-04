 »   »   » SO SWEET OF HIM! Shahrukh Khan Holds A Special Screening Of Jab Harry Met Sejal For Jodhpur Guides

Recently Shahrukh Khan held a special screening of 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' for members of Jodhpur Guide Association. We hear that the special screening was held in one of the multiplexes in the city for all guides.

Not just that, reportedly, every member of the association made it a point to attend the screening and have loved the film.



The President of Jodhpur Guide Association, Ratan Singh Rathore was quoted as saying,"We are thankful to Mr Shahrukh for hosting a special screening of Jab Harry Met Sejal for us. We are really overwhelmed by his kind gesture. We were very happy to see Mr. Shah Rukh Khan play the role of a guide in the film. We all guides have loved and enjoyed the film, and we extend our best wishes to Mr. Khan for 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'."



The superstar was bestowed upon with an Honorary Membership by association since he is essaying the role of a guide in the movie.



The Jodhpur Guide Association had felicitated him with a membership and badge as a token to mark the association.



King Khan had accepted the Honorary Membership conferred to him by the Jodhpur Tourist Guide Association and visited Jodhpur for the same altering his promotional schedule, he had detoured his Jaipur visit and made a stop at Jodhpur to accept the honor.



Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab Harry Met Sejal hit the theatrical screens today.