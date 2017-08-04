 »   »   » NO MORE FIGHT! Shahrukh Khan & Hrithik Roshan Are Back To Being FRIENDS! Here's How It Happened..

Things turned really awkward when Shahrukh Khan & Hrithik Roshan's films (Raees & Kaabil, respectively) clashed at the box-office and Hrithik's father blasted Shahrukh for being unprofessional and also blamed him for not averting the clash.
Post that incident, we all thought that Shahrukh & Hrithik would never be friends again. Thankfully, the duo has proved us wrong. Wondering how? Well, the credit goes to the release of Jab Harry Met Sejal.
INSIDE DETAILS! Did Aishwarya Rai & Karisma IGNORE Each Other At Vogue Award?
Without caring much about that incident, Hrithik wished Shahrukh for his movie release and SRK too, replied to him lovingly. Read their tweets below..
Awww!
My dear @iamsrk @AnushkaSharma and d ingenious Imtiaz , all the very best for d release today. #JabHarryMetSejal in theatres now!," wrote Hrithik. To which SRK replied, "Thanks so much baby. Love u"
SRK-Aamir's Tweet Exchange
Aamir wrote, "Shahrukh, Anushka, Imitiaz, all the very best for your release tomorrow! I'm sure it will rock!! Looking forward !!! Love. a".
To which SRK replied, "This so much yaar. & as I mentioned ur trailer Secret Superstar is sooo endearing. Let me know when u can watch JHMS"
SRK & Karan Johar's Tweet Exchange
Karan wrote, "It's the week of Harry and Sejal!!!! Can't wait to feel the love and witness the magic!!!@iamsrk @AnushkaSharma #imtiaz #JHMS"
To which SRK replied, "Thank u. Come home and we will chat about film. Aise hi..."
Shabana Azmi On JHMS
"@iamsrk @AnushkaSharma i have a feeling in my bones Your film is going to be a hit! All the best to you Imtiaz and the team"
To which SRK replied, "Love u ma'm. Thank u so much."
Tiger Shroff Wishes Luck To SRK
"All the best @iamsrk sir for tom! You've smashed it in all the promos. Another home run! #JHMSTomorrow," wrote Tiger Shroff.
To which SRK replied, "Thank u baby."
Sidharth On JHMS
"To the King of Romance, excited for #JabHarrryMetSejal tom! here's our loveeeeee for you! @iamsrk our karaoke track #Chandralekha #AGentleman," wrote Sidharth Malhotra.
To which SRK replied, "Love u my man. Thank u."