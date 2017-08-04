 »   »   » NO MORE FIGHT! Shahrukh Khan & Hrithik Roshan Are Back To Being FRIENDS! Here's How It Happened..

Things turned really awkward when Shahrukh Khan & Hrithik Roshan's films (Raees & Kaabil, respectively) clashed at the box-office and Hrithik's father blasted Shahrukh for being unprofessional and also blamed him for not averting the clash.

Post that incident, we all thought that Shahrukh & Hrithik would never be friends again. Thankfully, the duo has proved us wrong. Wondering how? Well, the credit goes to the release of Jab Harry Met Sejal.



Without caring much about that incident, Hrithik wished Shahrukh for his movie release and SRK too, replied to him lovingly. Read their tweets below..

