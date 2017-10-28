 »   »   » DID YOU KNOW THIS? Shahrukh Khan Is A Big Fan Of Akshaye Khanna's Work!

Not many may know this but Yash Chopra's 1969 cult classic Ittefaq, is one of Shahrukh Khan's favourite films.

In fact, he has always been keen on adapting the film and even acting in it. But, when SRK couldn't do to it due to prior commitments, he decided to co-produce the suspense thriller with Karan Johar and Renu Ravi Chopra.



King Khan is extremely happy with the way the upcoming movie, is directed by Abhay Chopra, and the person who has impressed Shahrukh the most is none other than Akshaye Khanna, who portrays the role of a tough cop.



Shahrukh says, "Akshaye is unreadable and that's one of the plus points of the film. Personally , I feel that nobody could have essayed this role better than him. Sidharth (Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha present an able foil to Akshaye's character in the film, which just adds to his performance and portrayal of this tough, no-nonsense cop."



SRK goes on to say that he is a big fan of the actor. "I've always been extremely fond of Akshaye and his acting abilities. I'm a big fan of his work. There's a strange mystique about him that reflects in his acting. He does very little, but conveys a gamut of emotions effortlessly . As an audience, he always keeps you guessing about his character's journey ," he signs off.



If reports are to be believed then the makers will be exercising creative liberty and will allegedly twist the original film's ending in order to retain the suspense.



Sidharth Malhotra was earlier quoted as saying, "Ittefaq it is not a remake; instead, it is an adaptation. It is murder mystery that we are bringing back. We haven't seen many murder mysteries of late, so it's exciting to just bring back that genre."



Ittefaq, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, BR Studios and Dharma Productions, is slated to release on November 3.