 »   »   » AWW! Shahrukh Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan Talk About Casting Taimur Ali Khan & AbRam In Films

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Shahrukh Khan were spotted together at a talk show and the duo talked their heart about each other and how their bonding is still very strong!

While praising Shahrukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor said, "I think Shahrukh Khan is India's biggest romantic hero. When you go to any corner of the world, when you say India, the first thing that comes to your mind is Shahrukh Khan."

"I think he has touched people's lives with his roles, his passion, his genuine love and his boyish charm and that romantic look only Shahrukh has that I love talking to Shahrukh as Shahrukh is very very genuine and very honest."

"We have a great relationship with him. I love personally spending a lot of time with Shahrukh and chatting with him as he has the right balance of understanding and being super fun also."

On a sweeter note, Shahrukh had told Kareena, "Since you are complaining about me not doing films with the Kapoor men, we should make sure that the next generation of our families work together. Hum log AbRam aur Taimur ko saath mein kaam karayenge."

To which Bebo instantly replied, "We have to make them work together someday. And they are both very, very good looking anyway."