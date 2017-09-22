 »   »   » HOT HOT HOT! Shahrukh Khan & Katrina Kaif Look Magical Together In Their LATEST PICTURE

Shahrukh Khan - Katrina Kaif STARTS SHOOTING for Anand L Rai, FIRST photo OUT from sets! | FilmiBeat

Shahrukh Khan and Katrina Kaif were last seen together in Jab Tak Hai Jaan. People loved their chemistry and the film became one of the highest grossers of that time.

After five years, the duo is back together and are all set to mesmerise us with Aanand L. Rai's next film. Check out the latest picture of Shahrukh Khan and Katrina Kaif and see yourself how hot they are looking!

The Lovely Picture Katrina posted a pic from the sets of the film with SRK and Rai saying, "First day of shoot with the incredible Anand Rai and Shah Rukh Khan (super excited to be shooting with him after 5 years) ......" It's Easy To Work With Friends Talking about working with Katrina Kaif In Rai's film, Shahrukh Khan had told a daily, ''It is easy to work with friends.'' We Had A Lot Of Fun While Promoting JTHJ ''Katrina (Kaif) will also join us (Anushka & SRK) and it will be like Jab Tak Hai Jaan. We had a lot of fun promoting that film together.'' We Had A Great Time ''The three of us had very few scenes together but when we started promoting it, we had a great time." Katrina Is My Jaan When asked Aanand L Rai's film might be called Katrina Meri Jaan, Shahrukh Khan denied it saying, "Woh meri jaan hai, lekin that's not the title." Katrina To Play An Actress She had told a daily, "I play an actress in the film, but I don't play myself.'' I Am Not Katrina Kaif ''I'm not Katrina Kaif. My character has a different name in the film. So, it obviously cannot be called Katrina Meri Jaan." Rumour Has It Katrina Kaif had asked the makers to change the character's name because she didn't want people to think it's completely based on her life.

Those who have come late, Shahrukh Khan will be playing the role of a dwarf in the movie.

