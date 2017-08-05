 »   »   » HARD TO BELIEVE! Shahrukh Khan Never Discusses This One Thing With Salman And Aamir Khan

Superstars Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan still dominate the film industry when it comes to box office collections. Naturally, one would believe that there is a stiff competition between the trio as time and again, news of their rivalry keep grabbing headlines.

However in reality, the picture is quite different. Recently in an interview with Hindustan Times, Shahrukh Khan opens up about his relationship with Salman and Aamir like never before. Scroll down to read more...