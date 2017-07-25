 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan To Start Shooting For Om Shanti Om 2? The Actor Hints On Twitter!

Shahrukh Khan To Start Shooting For Om Shanti Om 2? The Actor Hints On Twitter!

Om Shanti Om, which released in 2007 saw the debut of the gorgeous Deepika Padukone and the film was a reincarnation-revenge drama which ended up being a superhit. It's been a decade now and people still talk about how great the movie was. When you assumed that the film is done and dusted, SRK brightened up the possibility of a sequel to it.

So here's how the speculations started! Film-maker Farah Khan shared an 'OSO' jacket picture with Shahrukh Khan on Twitter and in reply the Baadshah said, "Arre yaar. Let's do it in part 2 now. Last nite kids telling me how much they love OSO." Damn! So is Om Shanti Om 2 in the pipeline already? We hope it is!

