 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan Takes On Gangster Abu Salem! 'Don't Tell Me Which Film To Do'!

The underworld created a huge menace during the 90s and thankfully the situation is under control the present day as the Police are swift in nabbing any caller who makes a threat. The killing of Gulshan Kumar in 1997 by gangster Abu Salem sent shockwaves and Shahrukh Khan received a call from Abu Salem the same year where he abused him in Hindi and questioned why he was not working with Muslim producers.
SRK reminded him that he was already working with Mansoor Khan, Abbas-Mustan, Aziz Mirza and Mahesh Bhatt whose mother is also a Muslim. Abu Salem said he'd spare his life for this, but the Police were not satisfied and kept their bodyguard with SRK at all times. To top that, Abu Salem told SRK to choose a particular film for which Shahrukh Khan replied, "I don't tell you who to shoot so don't tell me which film to do."
Abu Salem
Abu Salem started calling Shahrukh Khan on a regular basis and was keen on having small chats with him.
Guiding Him
Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria was in constant touch with SRK and guided him to not give out information or take any information.
Goonga Bhai
Also, a small gangster Goonga Bhai started calling Shahrukh Khan and demanded that he star in a film based on his life.
Confused In English
SRK confused Goonga Bhai in English by saying, "I am not able to conceive the kind of emotional graph that I can develop."
Chhota Shakeel
Another underworld don, Chhota Shakeel called SRK by saying that he insulted Islam with the song Chaiya Chaiya from Dil Se because of the lyrics ‘Paun jannat tale' which means 'heaven is under my feet'.
Fooling Him
Shahrukh Khan fooled him by replying that the lyrics were actually ‘Paun jannat chale' (My feet are going to heaven)!