 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan Takes On Gangster Abu Salem! 'Don't Tell Me Which Film To Do'!

The underworld created a huge menace during the 90s and thankfully the situation is under control the present day as the Police are swift in nabbing any caller who makes a threat. The killing of Gulshan Kumar in 1997 by gangster Abu Salem sent shockwaves and Shahrukh Khan received a call from Abu Salem the same year where he abused him in Hindi and questioned why he was not working with Muslim producers.

SRK reminded him that he was already working with Mansoor Khan, Abbas-Mustan, Aziz Mirza and Mahesh Bhatt whose mother is also a Muslim. Abu Salem said he'd spare his life for this, but the Police were not satisfied and kept their bodyguard with SRK at all times. To top that, Abu Salem told SRK to choose a particular film for which Shahrukh Khan replied, "I don't tell you who to shoot so don't tell me which film to do."