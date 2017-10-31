 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan On Ittefaq: Remakes Introduce Films To The Youngsters, Hope They Will Like It

Superstar Shahrukh Khan, who has been a part of remakes like Devdas and Don, said he loved introducing Ittefaq to a new generation as the Rajesh Khanna-starrer was his mother's favourite movie.

Shahrukh has produced the remake of 1969 thriller with Karan Johar and BR Films. Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna feature in the new version that has been directed by Abhay Chopra.



Ittefaq Was SRK's Mother's Favourite Film "When I was growing up, it was my mother's favourite film. Rajesh Khanna and Nanda ji both were good. I found the story interesting. It is exciting for these two boys (Abhay and Kapil Chopra) to remake a classic," Shahrukh said at a promotional event of the movie last night.

SRK On Original Vs Remake Calling the original film one of his favourite thrillers in Hindi cinema, Shahrukh said, "I have done 'Devdas', which would never be better than the classic (and) 'Don', which would never be better than Bachchan sahab's (version).

Remakes Introduce Films To The Youngsters, Feels SRK "Somewhere down the line, (it is) just to reintroduce great cinema that perhaps passes the youngsters by. So 'Ittefaq' is another move in that line. Hopefully, youngsters will like it," he added.

Ittefaq Is Based On A Play: SRK Shahrukh, who worked with Yash Chopra on many films including the director's last one, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, said the filmmaker had narrated to him the story that inspired the original Ittefaq.

"Before Yash ji passed away, he told how he made 'Ittefaq'. He said he was making some film and there was a break and they decided to see a play. Then overnight they decided to make this movie for BR Films. It is based on a play and I found it interesting," he said.





The film is set to release this Friday.



Credits: PTI