 »   »   » OO LA LA! Shahrukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh At Ambani's Bash [PHOTOS]

Ambanis hosted a high-profile bash to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, which was attended by celebs including Shahrukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and others.

Among others, gorgeous girls, Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor were also spotted in their traditional avatar and grabbed many eyeballs. Have a look at their pictures below..

Deepika & Ranveer Lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone arrived together at the Ambani bash and boy, we can't stop drooling over Deepika's saree. Shahrukh Khan Seen here is Shahrukh Khan, posing for the shutterbugs along with Anant Ambani. Pretty In Pink Priyanka Chopra, who donned a pretty pink coloured anarkali, looked every bit gorgeous and how. Ranbir Kapoor Like Shahrukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor was also snapped by the shutterbugs with Anant Ambani. Inside Pic Of DeeVeer Deepika & Ranveer pose with a fan, while having a gala time at the Ambani bash. Sara Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan's daughter, Sara Ali Khan, who is all set to make her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath, was also spotted at the Ambani bash. Jhanvi Kapoor Sporting a Manish Malhotra lehenga, Jhanvi Kapoor looked sensational at the party. The leggy lass' fashion game is always on point! Nita Ambani An inside picture of Nita Ambani, while performing ‘aarti' of lord Ganesha. John Abraham An inside picture of John Abraham & Kulwant Khejroliya, posing for a selfie. Aww! "Sundar aur susheel...my two lovelies at #ganpati Pooja," Jitesh Pillai captioned the picture, while sharing it on Instagram.

