 »   »   » OO LA LA! Shahrukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh At Ambani's Bash [PHOTOS]

Ambanis hosted a high-profile bash to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, which was attended by celebs including Shahrukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and others.
Among others, gorgeous girls, Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor were also spotted in their traditional avatar and grabbed many eyeballs. Have a look at their pictures below..
Deepika & Ranveer
Lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone arrived together at the Ambani bash and boy, we can't stop drooling over Deepika's saree.
Pretty In Pink
Priyanka Chopra, who donned a pretty pink coloured anarkali, looked every bit gorgeous and how.
Ranbir Kapoor
Like Shahrukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor was also snapped by the shutterbugs with Anant Ambani.
Inside Pic Of DeeVeer
Deepika & Ranveer pose with a fan, while having a gala time at the Ambani bash.
Sara Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan's daughter, Sara Ali Khan, who is all set to make her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath, was also spotted at the Ambani bash.
Jhanvi Kapoor
Sporting a Manish Malhotra lehenga, Jhanvi Kapoor looked sensational at the party. The leggy lass' fashion game is always on point!
