 »   »   » BITTERNESS CONTINUES! Shahrukh Khan & Priyanka Chopra RAISE EYEBROWS At The Zee Cine Awards 2018

Yesterday (December 19, 2018), Priyanka Chopra attended the Zee Cine Awards and fans were enthralled to watch her performing at the award show. The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in her pink attire and we saw her having a blast with the celebs, who were in attendance!

However what surprised fans was the timing of Priyanka Chopra's entry & Shahrukh Khan's exit. Yes, you guessed it right! The duo made sure that they didn't cross each others' path, leaving everyone wondering about their sour relationship.

Here's What An Eye-witness Saw.. A source revealed to an entertainment portal, "Shahrukh Khan arrived through the gate reserved for the stars who were performing. Their vans were positioned there. By the time Priyanka Chopra entered the venue he had left so they didn't meet each other." Meanwhile, Don't Miss To See These Inside Pics From ZCA 2018 Priyanka Chopra shared this picture with Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor and wrote, "#DDDReunion on stage! Never a dull moment with these two@anilskapoor @ranveersingh." 'Leap Of Faith' "Leap of faith... Thanks @ganeshhhegde and your amazing troupe of dancers...you made this act spectacular.. this was special," captioned PeeCee, while sharing this picture on Instagram. PeeCee's Sweet Gesture For Indian Media "Always grateful for all the love and support from the media. Good to see you guys again...#ZCA," wrote Priyanka Chopra, while sharing this picture on Instagram. Ladies' Man! Varun Dhawan caught & clicked with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez, while in the other picture he can be seen sharing a stage with Priyanka Chopra! The Powerhouse Of Energy Ranveer Singh's quirky entry at Zee Cine Awards 2018 before his stage performance. The powerhouse of talent & energy looks spectacular in this picture. Badri With His Dulhania Alia Bhatt shared this gorgeous picture with Varun Dhawan & wrote, "Big night for Badri and Vaidehi Love you @shashankkhaitan #badrinathkidulhania #zeecineawards2017." Katrina Kaif A beautiful shot of Katrina Kaif before her stage performance. The lady burned the stage with her killer moves and left everyone awestruck!

Zee Cine Awards 2018: Katrina, Akshay, Priyanka, Alia & Others In Attendance

Coming back to Priyanka & Shahrukh, a source close to Priyanka revealed to a leading daily, "She has lined up meetings with a few directors who have offered her films. She's already picked some scripts that interest her and will make time to sit for all the narrations, while she's in Mumbai. This time, she will definitely sign on the dotted line for something before she heads back."

On the other side, Shahrukh Khan will be next seen with Anushka Sharma & Katrina Kaif in Aanand L Rai's next.