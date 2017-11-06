 »   »   » Triple Threat Match! Shahrukh Khan To Battle Against Ranveer Singh & Sushant Singh Rajput In 2018

It looks like 2018 is going to be one helluva year as Shahrukh Khan is all set to clash against Ranveer Singh and Sushant Singh Rajput during 2018 Christmas release. While Shahrukh Khan's 'dwarf' movie is scheduled to release on 21 December 2018, even Ranveer Singh's Temper remake is scheduled to release on the same day and Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath has selected the same date.

Bollywoodlife quoted a source by saying, "Rohit is planning to release his film with Ranveer Singh during Christmas 2018. He feels its a favourable time for the film to release and thrive at the box office." So we'll get to see a triple threat match during Christmas 2018 and hopefully all the 3 movies will succeed at the box office.

Shahrukh Khan Shahrukh Khan's 'dwarf' movie directed by Aanand L Rai is scheduled to release on December 21, 2018. Starcast The film stars Shahrukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. SRK Dwarf For the first time, we'll get to see Shahrukh Khan playing the role of a dwarf Pretty Strange Despite starring in the same movie, Katrina and Anushka will not be seen together on the silver screen. Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh's Temper remake is also set to hit the theatres on December 21, 2018. Temper Remake The Temper remake is directed by Rohit Shetty. Sara Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan's debut Kedarnath is set to release on December 21, 2018. Sara Debut Sara Ali Khan is paired alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Big Set A huge set is being erected in Mumbai resembling Kedarnath. Visual Graphics The VFX of the Kedarnath flooding would seem realistic and the film-makers are keen to make it look as real as possible.

