 »   »   » BUT WHY? Shahrukh Khan's Kids Aryan & Suhana Make Fun Of Him For Being A Star!

Shahrukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars in our country. But despite of all the name and fame, King Khan continues to be one of the most humble people around in the industry,

Recently in an interview with Times Of India, the actor got candid about his kids and stardom. Read on to know more...

'I Really Feel That I Am Great Enough To Be Humble' SRK was quoted as saying, "I read this saying somewhere, and I would keep saying it till about 10 years ago that I am not yet great enough to be humble. Now, I really feel that I am great enough to be humble. I am truly humble. I am being honest, not pompous. In life, you sometimes reach a level of achievement where humility should be at the forefront you will see this in most achievers. I will not say that I have achieved the most. 'I Wear Superstardom On My Sleeve & Enjoy It' "I am not saying that I am the biggest superstar. I still believe there's a long way to go and I love superstardom. I wear it on my sleeve and I enjoy it. I am a rockstar and I really believe that I am a cool guy. I'd rather be this than anything else. " 'I Want To Come Late On The Set And Make Movies The Way I Do' Talking further, he added, "I want to have a private jet and I want to enjoy all the trappings of a movie star. I want to come late on the set and make movies the way I do. And I say all this without any cynicism. I have never said this to anyone from my team, `Oh, he can wait for me'. I am just unfortunately and unfashionably late, but that doesn't mean that I disrespect anyone or their time. It's like bachpan mein maa bolti thi ki jis ped par zyada phal hote hai woh jhuk jaata hai." SRK On How His Kids Aryan & Suhana Make Fun Of Him For Bring A Star SRK revealed, "In fact, my kids joke about me being a star (in a nice way). If they see me telling my team that, `Guys, this has to be done by 9 pm!' suddenly, Aryan will say...`Ohh...S..R..K!' They know that I don't take stardom seriously, so they can make fun of it." 'My Family Is Bothered About My Future' He quipped, "They don't say it, but I know that my family is bothered about my future. Like Aryan says, `You have to be a big star baba because AbRam should not be bereft of it. He is so young and he has not seen your stardom yet, we have seen it'. He tells me that I should work hard and AbRam should have the same upbringing that they had. Aryan Wants SRK To Work Harder "Aryan says, `You have to work harder, as you doing all this isn't the same as me doing well, or mama doing something well or Suhana doing well. It's not the same when baba does something well. So, you have to look healthy and strong.' That is really sweet." My Family Is Attached To My Stardom On the concluding note, SRK said, "I think that my family is attached to my stardom, but we are not sold out to it. I believe that when you are a superstar, you have to let people listen to your heartbeat. You are not supposed to tell them...`Aye, yeh karo, woh karo'.They will give you the best things in life if they believe that you are a superstar. If ONLY you believe that you are a star, you have to scream it out aloud. It has been long since I actually screamed, so I must have been a star for many years (smiles!)."

Trust Shahrukh Khan to always come up with candid answers!