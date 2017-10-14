 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & Other Celebs Attend Arpita Khan's Diwali Bash! View Pics

Diwali is just around the corner and Bollywood celebs are prepping up for it a week early as Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan held a grand Diwali bash at her residence and the who's who of town were present at the party sporting their wonderful festive outfits.

Those who were present at Arpita Khan's Diwali bash were Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty along with Raj Kundra and Shamita Shetty, Elli Avram, Huma Qureshi, Riteish Deshmukh, Daisy Shah, Dia Mirza, Salim Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Dino Morea and many more. Check out the pictures below...