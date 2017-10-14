 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & Other Celebs Attend Arpita Khan's Diwali Bash! View Pics

Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & Other Celebs Attend Arpita Khan's Diwali Bash! View Pics

Posted By:
Diwali is just around the corner and Bollywood celebs are prepping up for it a week early as Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan held a grand Diwali bash at her residence and the who's who of town were present at the party sporting their wonderful festive outfits.

Those who were present at Arpita Khan's Diwali bash were Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty along with Raj Kundra and Shamita Shetty, Elli Avram, Huma Qureshi, Riteish Deshmukh, Daisy Shah, Dia Mirza, Salim Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Dino Morea and many more. Check out the pictures below...

Shahrukh Khan

The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan attended Arpita Khan's Diwali bash in grand style!

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif sizzled in her red outfit at at the Diwali bash.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is seen entering Arpita Khan's residence along with his bodyguard Shera.

Shilpa & Family

Shilpa Shetty attended the bash along with her husband Raj Kundra and sister Shamita Shetty.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty looks so lovely and beautiful in this dress! Doesn't she, folks?

Karan Johar

No matter where the part is, Karan Johar is the main man!

Elli Avram

Elli Avram is all smiles and that makes her look lovely!

Huma Qureshi

Doesn't Huma Qureshi look so stunning in her green outfit?

Dia Mirza

The gorgeous Dia Mirza was also present at the Diwali bash along with her husband Sahil Sangha.

Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh sported a funky look at the bash and we wonder why Genelia D'souza coulde not make it!

Manish Malhotra

We assumes most of the outfits were designed by Manish Malhotra himself.

Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudry is the darling of all parties!

Sophie-Manish

Sophie Choudry and Manish Malhotra stuck together at the Diwali bash.

Dino Morea

It's good to see Dino Morea at the Diwali bash too!

Sooraj Pancholi

Sooraj Pancholi was present at Arpita Khan's Diwali bash as well.

Salim Khan

The most important man of the family, Salim Khan made it to the Diwali bash.

Sohail Khan

Sohail Khan pose along with his kids before entering his sister Arpita Khan's residence.

Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan attends his sister Arpita Khan's Diwali bash.

Story first published: Saturday, October 14, 2017, 13:17 [IST]
